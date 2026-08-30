Bebe Rexha Shuts Down Jordan Clarkson Romance Rumors

Play video content Video: Bebe Rexha Denies Jordan Clarkson Dating Rumors TMZSports.com

Bebe Rexha is putting the kibosh on those Jordan Clarkson dating rumors ... saying the NBA champ is just a pal!

TMZ Sports caught up with the singer out in NYC this week and asked if there were "sparks" between her and the Knicks star after they spent a full day together last month.

Bebe, who was takin' pics with fans, quickly shut it down, shaking her head no, and saying, "friends."

As we previously reported earlier this summer, Rexha and Clarkson, 34, raised eyebrows after painting the town together (literally) in the Big Apple ... starting with an art session alongside artist Leopoldo Gout.

Photos showed the hooper posing for a pic with Bebe with his arm wrapped around her.

Later in the night, the two hit up a Vogue event at Rockefeller Center, further sparking dating rumors.

But, Rexha, who was celebrating her birthday on Friday, set the record straight ... they're not dating.