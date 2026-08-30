GoFundMe Launched for College Football Star Micah Jo Barnett After Sudden Death

A GoFundMe has been launched for Micah Jo Barnett’s family following the sudden death of the William Jewell College football player ... who tragically collapsed during a game shortly after scoring a touchdown.

As we reported ... Barnett, a junior running back at William Jewell College in Missouri, died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency during the team’s season opener against Fort Lewis College. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

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Now, Barnett’s loved ones are asking for help with the unexpected costs associated with his funeral and memorial services, with a current goal of $35K. The fundraiser describes Barnett as a "talented and kind young man" who was loved by his family, friends, teammates and community.

The GoFundMe organizer says they are a former youth coach of Barnett and a family friend. According to the fundraiser, donations will go directly to the Barnett family.

Barnett was previously a member of the 2023 Liberty North football team, where he made lasting memories and friendships. He continued his football career at William Jewell, playing the sport he loved at the collegiate level.

College football player MicahJo Barnett has sadly passed away moments after he scored a touchdown in Liberty, Missouri.



The game was suspended after Barnett reportedly collapsed on the sidelines.



Barnett was taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced… @CollinRugg

Barnett had scored a touchdown earlier in the first quarter before the medical emergency occurred. First responders treated him at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Supporters are being asked to contribute whatever they can, with the organizer emphasizing that even sharing the fundraiser or keeping Barnett's family in their thoughts would mean a great deal during this devastating time.

William Jewell College confirmed Barnett’s death and said the school and Liberty, Missouri community were mourning the loss of the football student-athlete. The college also announced that counseling services were being made available to students and staff and that a vigil would be held in his honor.

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Barnett's death has sent shockwaves through the William Jewell and Liberty communities, with the college, teammates and fellow students mourning the young athlete.