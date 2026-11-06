Chrishell Stause's 'Traitors' Costar Chanel Ayan Flies In From Dubai After G Flip Split

Chrishell Stause is getting some much-needed support from her former "Traitors" costar Chanel Ayan following her split from G Flip ... with Chanel flying all the way from Dubai to Los Angeles to help her through the heartbreak ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Chrishell has been feeling very down since the breakup, and Chanel flew into town this week to be by her side during this difficult time.

And Chanel isn't the only one showing up for Chrishell ... we're told one of her sisters also hopped on a plane from Missouri to L.A. to offer some emotional support.

Our sources say several of Chrishell's longtime friends have also stepped up in a big way ... rallying around the "Selling Sunset" star as she navigates life after G Flip.

We're told Chrishell is incredibly grateful to everyone who has been there for her ... and despite the heartbreak, she feels surrounded by love.