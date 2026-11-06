Lamar Odom Earns 5-Figure Sum On OnlyFans In First Week

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is on track to pull in over $200K after recently launching an OnlyFans account, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... the one-time Los Angeles Laker earned over $50K in the first 8 days on the website, where he charges fans $14.99 a month to view exclusive photos and videos.

As TMZ first reported, Lamar decided to start his new career move last month and become the first NBA star to join OnlyFans.

He told us he thought it was time to take the plunge … pointing out he lived a "wild life" but promised there were still "a few surprises left."

Lamar is posting nudes on OnlyFans and is debating shooting content with his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, who also started her own account on the website.