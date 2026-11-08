LACMA Art+Film Gala: Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton and More Stun
LACMA Art+Film Gala Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Stun
Celebrities came out in droves for the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala Saturday night, dressed to the nines.
Nicole Kidman wowed in a Chanel dress with a fitted bodice and a tulle tutu.
Sofia Vergara showed off her curves in a strapless, black lace fitted Celia Kritharioti gown.
Also in attendance were Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton ... who -- we reported earlier -- are actually on great terms despite The Hollywood Reporter reporting that Kim was "so mad" after Paris canceled 17 interview requests for Kim's biography.
Kim stunned in a red sequin Gucci maxi gown ... while Paris wore a silver sequin dress designed by Jenny Packham and a dazzling choker.
Meanwhile, Kim's sister Kylie Jenner opted for a deer-print Ashi Studio gown.
Also among the other standouts were Salma Hayek, who wore a red sequin dress ... and supermodel Candice Swanepoel, who went sans Tom Brady in a shimmering fringe.
The yearly gala is all about raising funds for the museum ... and helping to make film a central part of its offerings.