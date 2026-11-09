Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Cozy Up on NYC Stoop During Coffee Date

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are giving New York City a front-row seat to their intense romance ... and their latest outing looks straight out of a rom-com!

The couple was spotted grabbing coffee together in NYC's West Village Sunday before finding a cozy spot on a stoop to enjoy the crisp fall weather ... and each other's company.

The two appeared perfectly content hanging out on the stoop, sitting close together and chatting as they soaked up the autumn atmosphere.

As we previously reported, Kendall and Jacob enjoyed another NYC date over the weekend ... attending a performance of "Paranormal Activity" at the August Wilson Theatre on Saturday.

In exclusive video obtained by TMZ, Jacob leaned in close to Kendall during intermission ... prompting the supermodel to giggle and let out an adorable "awww."