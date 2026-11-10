Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Considering Selling Tickets to Her Wedding

Fans May Be Able to Pay to Attend My Wedding!!!

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird may be turning her upcoming wedding into a fan affair ... and her famous momma, Mama June, has an idea that could make the couple some serious cash!!!

Pumpkin tells TMZ ... she and fiancé Darrin Kitchens have officially started planning their wedding ... and they're eyeing September 25, 2027, for their big day.

We're told the couple has already toured several wedding venues but hasn't found the perfect spot just yet. And don't expect the ceremony to necessarily go down in Georgia ... Pumpkin says they're looking at locations all over.

Here's where things get interesting ... Pumpkin tells us she's hoping to keep the wedding intimate, with fewer than 100 guests, but Darrin is entertaining the idea of inviting fans to celebrate with them.

And Mama June has a suggestion of her own ... selling tickets to the wedding!!!

Pumpkin says she has no idea what they'd charge fans to attend, but she's also considering another option ... creating an entry form and randomly selecting 50 to 100 lucky fans to join the celebration.

Nothing's been decided just yet, but Pumpkin says she's certain Mama June will be involved in the festivities.

As we previously reported ... Darrin popped the question in October after renting out an entire rooftop terrace at an Atlanta restaurant, with Pumpkin's sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, all there for the romantic moment.