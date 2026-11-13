Courtney Clenney Moved To Private Minimum Security Facility, New Release Date

Convicted killer Courtney Clenney is now in minimum-security custody, and she's less than two years away from freedom.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, obtained by TMZ, the former OnlyFans model is now housed at Gadsden Correctional Facility, a privately operated women's prison in Quincy, Florida ... where she's classified as a minimum-security inmate.

And get this ... her projected release date is July 20, 2028 ... just over a year and a half away.

The facility was Florida's first privately owned prison housing state inmates when it opened in 1995. It offers programs ranging from cosmetology and culinary arts to yoga, aerobics, and even 5K running clubs.

As TMZ previously reported, Clenney pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, and was sentenced to six years behind bars.

But because she received credit for roughly four years already spent in jail awaiting trial, she only had about two years left to serve when she was sentenced in August.