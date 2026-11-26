T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are getting ready for their first holiday as a married couple ... and it sounds like they're thankful the "Good Morning America" scandal is behind them.

We got the former 'GMA' anchors turned lovers in New York City this week ... and our photog asked how married life is treating them.

T.J. kept things short and sweet ... and clued us in to life as husband and wife, plus their upcoming Thanksgiving plans.

Amy let her husband do most of the talking ... but she looked super happy to be on his arm.

As TMZ previously reported ... the pair applied for a marriage license in September, nearly four years after their relationship sparked a massive scandal that ultimately led to their exits from ABC.

Their romance caused quite the stir when it went public in 2022, while both were still married to other people ... but clearly, the controversy hasn't stopped them from building a life together.