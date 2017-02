Ariana Grande Grandma Grande's Not That Into You

Ariana Grande thought putting her grandma in the front row of her concert would be a good idea ... she couldn't have been more wrong.

Ariana was performing in Vegas Saturday night, where her "Nonna" -- Marjorie Grande -- got an up close view of her granddaughter doing her thing.

The hands on the face tell the story here, especially when Ariana starts singing about not "f****** with them good boys." Bad decision.