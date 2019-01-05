Ex-LSU Star Early Doucet Accused of Brutally Attacking Wife ... Again

EXCLUSIVE

Early Doucet -- a former superstar LSU wide-receiver-turned-NFL-draft-pick -- was hit with a temporary restraining order in November after allegedly brutalizing his wife for the second time.

TMZ Sports has obtained court docs filed in Louisiana which show the 33-year-old was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the alleged victim and her 2 children after an incident in which Doucet allegedly attacked the woman and smashed up their home.

The accuser told officials Doucet physically assaulted her in early November -- causing bloody injuries to her face and chest. She also claims Doucet smashed holes in the door and walls.

The judge set a follow-up hearing for December where both sides could tell their side of the story -- but no word yet on if the judge has extended the restraining order.

We do know it's the second time the accuser has gone to authorities with violent allegations against Doucet.

We've also obtained a police report from April 2017 showing Doucet named as the suspect for assaulting the same woman, who he was dating at the time.

Police took photos which show the woman bloodied and bruised and missing a tooth. Cops' photos of Doucet's hands show bloody knuckles.

We've reached out to officials to find out what happened with that case -- so far, no word back.

We've also reached out to Doucet for comment but have not heard back.

Doucet was a key part of the 2007 LSU national championship team. He caught 7 passes for 51 yards and a TD in the BCS title game against Ohio State.

Doucet was later selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 3rd round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He never really panned out in the pros and was out of the league by 2013.