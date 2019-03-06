Conor McGregor Teases Mayweather Rematch ... 'Will Be Interesting'

Conor McGregor wants another crack at Floyd Mayweather -- saying bluntly, "A rematch will be interesting no doubt."

The Irish superstar spent his Tuesday night breaking down some of his greatest fights -- and when the topic turned to his 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, Conor believes he has what it takes to win if they run it back.

Check out Conor's comments while criticizing specific punch exchange from the fight:

I spoiled it with the rush right hook here. The angle was made. He was in the dirt. I just had to set correctly into my feet and fire. Rushing the right hook I lost balance on my back hand.

Great boxing fight!

A rematch will be interesting no doubt. https://t.co/bYVWhOjKO4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 6, 2019

Conor reportedly made around $100 MILLION for the fight -- which he lost via TKO in the 10th round. Floyd Mayweather claims he made north of $300 MILLION.

McGregor is obviously down to do it again -- but are the viewers?

Conor seems to have a ton of options -- including a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov or a 3rd fight with Nate Diaz.

The interesting thing ... Conor says fighting is now his 3RD highest source of income -- suggesting he's making more money through his Proper 12 whiskey line and another business venture.

Besides the booze, Conor has his own line of custom suits and endorsement deals with huge companies like Monster Energy drink, Beats By Dre, Burger King and others.