Dak Prescott Warned Twice Of Dangerous Dogs ... Before Violent Attack

Dak Prescott Warned Of Dangerous Dogs Twice Before Violent Attack

EXCLUSIVE

Dak Prescott had the chance to prevent his pit bull from violently attacking a neighbor, according to officials ... who say they warned the QB MULTIPLE times his dogs were escaping from his house.

It's all in court docs obtained by TMZ Sports ... where officials allege they told either Dak, or residents of Dak's Frisco, Texas home ... TWICE that his dogs were getting out and running loose in the streets.

They say there's a door near the Cowboys star's garage that doesn't close properly unless it's locked ... so they told Dak he needed to fix the issue to prevent his pit bulls from escaping.

But, the QB seemingly didn't take care of the problem ... 'cause his dogs broke out of the door once again on Feb. 25, tearing into a neighbor's yard and attacking.

As we previously reported ... a woman claims she lost part of her finger when she tried to pry Prescott's dogs off of hers ... telling 911 operators she believed her dog was "probably" injured in the attack as well.

Now, Dak's dog, Icon, is facing a "dangerous dog" hearing ... where if he's found to be dangerous, he could be put down.

The hearing is set for March 20 at 8 AM PT.

We've reached out to Prescott's attorney in the case for comment ... but so far, no word back.