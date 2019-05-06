TMZ

5/6/2019 12:40 AM PDT

UFC's Brian Ortega Cleared to Fight, Gunning for Max Holloway Rematch

Great news for UFC star Brian Ortega ... the 27-year-old says he's been medically cleared to return to the Octagon -- and he's got his sights set on a rematch with Max Holloway

Ortega suffered a broken nose and a broken thumb after his Dec. 8 bloodbath with Max at UFC 231 ... a fight Brian ultimately lost when the doctor stopped it at the end of the 4th round. 

Brian fought his ass off -- and later said he was "willing to die" in the Octagon. 

After the fight, Ortega underwent surgery -- which was successful -- and now the featherweight star tells us he's looking to book a fight as early as July. 

Unclear who the opponent will be -- but Ortega says the ultimate goal is to earn another crack at Holloway, an opponent he has tremendous respect for. 

Ortega says he's replayed the Holloway fight in his head -- and knows he can win the second time around. 

"A lot of things I could've done different," Ortega says ... "Especially if I showed up in the right state of mind."

