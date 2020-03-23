Montae Nicholson Cut By Redskins ... Death Probe Ongoing

Breaking News

Montae Nicholson's time with the Redskins is over ... he's been cut by Ron Rivera -- this just 4 months after he was wrapped up in an investigation over a woman’s death.

We broke the story, back on Nov. 14, Nicholson and a friend found 21-year-old Julia Crabbe "foaming at the mouth" in the safety's Ashburn, Virginia home after a night out.

According to police documents, 24-year-old Nicholson and the friend took Crabbe to a nearby hospital ... where she was later pronounced dead.

At the scene the following day, cops say they found pills, weed and "foil with residue" when they searched Nicholson's home ... although they did NOT say who the drugs belonged to.

A spokesperson for the county medical examiner told us back in January that Crabbe died of accidental fentanyl intoxication ... but the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office tells us an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

For his part, Nicholson has said he's fully cooperating with police and called the days after Julia's death "extremely hard."

Nicholson was also famously involved in a street brawl just a year prior in 2018 ... where video showed him pummeling a man in the middle of a Virginia street around 2 AM.

He was charged with assault over the incident ... but prosecutors dropped the case a few months later.

Nicholson was a pretty solid safety for Washington since being selected in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL Draft ... and he still had one year left on his rookie contract.

It's unclear if his release Monday was related to his off-field incidents ... although Rivera and the Redskins announced they cut four other DBs along with Nicholson.