NBA's Rudy Gobert Claps Back At COVID-19 Troll On Twitch Stream, 'P***y'

Play video content Breaking News

"Go to school, p***y!"

That's how Rudy Gobert reacted when a fan trolled him over his coronavirus diagnosis on a Twitch stream Monday ... with the NBA player pausing his game to dish out the clap back.

The Utah Jazz star -- whose COVID-19 diagnosis in March was ultimately the impetus for the NBA suspending its season -- was playing Call of Duty when someone went off in the comments.

The remark has since been removed from Gobert's chat history ... but the person behind the comment claims it said, "Thanks for starting covid in the nba dumbass."

Gobert -- who answers comments periodically during his gaming -- stopped his avatar for a few seconds to fire back at user "gbgator" ... saying, "Hey, gabo, gato, gator -- go to school, p***y!"

Gobert has been very open about his struggles with COVID-19 since testing positive, apologizing for his flippant actions prior to the test ... and even saying the virus made him lose his sense of smell.

Play video content MARCH 2020

Gobert also admitted the diagnosis affected his relationship with teammate Donovan Mitchell, who reportedly was upset with the way Rudy acted before testing positive.