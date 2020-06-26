NBA Says 16 Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Before League's Return

Breaking News

The NBA says nearly 20% of the 302 players it tested for coronavirus do, in fact, have it ... this just 2 weeks before the league is set to kick off its Orlando bubble return.

The Association made the announcement Friday ... saying, in total, 16 players' COVID-19 results came back positive after a round of testing on June 23.

The NBA did NOT reveal which players tested positive -- but in the last few days, stars like Jabari Parker and Nikola Jokic had their diagnosis confirmed publicly.

"Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician," the league said.

It's a troubling announcement for the NBA ... the league is just days away from kicking off training camps in Florida on July 7.

The season, meanwhile, is scheduled to begin just a few weeks after that on July 30.

Several players have already opted out of heading to Orlando over coronavirus concerns ... with Mavericks stud Willie Cauley-Stein the latest to pull out this week.