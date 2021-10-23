Chuck Liddell Granted Temp. Restraining Order ... From Estranged Wife

Chuck Liddell has been granted a temporary restraining order from his estranged wife, Heidi, TMZ Sports has learned ... in addition to temporary primary physical custody of their kids.

This just days after the 51-year-old UFC legend claimed his wife roughed him up at their family home.

A judge in Los Angeles signed off on the order last week ... preventing 41-year-old Heidi from having any contact -- including over the phone or computer -- with The Iceman.

The TRO dictates Heidi must remain at least 100 yards from Chuck at all times.

Heidi was also ordered to immediately leave her and Chuck's home ... until the couple has a court hearing the 2nd week of November.

Violation of the order could result in a fine and/or a year in jail.

Chuck will also get temporary physical custody of their 2 kids ... though the arrangement could change after the hearing.

Heidi will be allowed visitation on the alternating weekends.

The UFC HOF'er also gets temporary physical custody of the family dogs ... a miniature poodle and Australian shepherd.

We broke the story ... Chuck was arrested for domestic violence earlier this month after he allegedly got into a verbal argument that turned physical with his wife of a decade.

Play video content BACKGRID

Heidi was also cited for putting hands on Chuck ... but she was not taken in because the UFC legend asked that she be allowed to stay with their kids, according to an incident report.

Chuck adamantly denied putting his hands on Heidi ... and claimed he was the real victim. Police noted Chuck had a minor injury after the incident, while Heidi was uninjured.

The L.A. District Attorney ultimately decided NOT to charge Chuck or Heidi with a crime.

Chuck filed for divorce shortly after the alleged incident.