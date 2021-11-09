Adam 'Pacman' Jones Sentenced To Jail ... In Bar Fight Case

Adam "Pacman" Jones will be back behind bars again ... TMZ Sports has learned he's just been sentenced to jail for his role in a huge bar fight earlier this year.

As we previously reported, the former NFL star was at Clutch OTR in Cincinnati, Ohio on Feb. 15 ... when law enforcement claims the dude snapped on venue staffers.

Authorities say Jones got into a wild brawl with the establishment's employees -- claiming the ex-football player knocked out a bouncer during the fracas.

We obtained video of part of the fight ... and you can see it was complete chaos -- with barstools being thrown and people crashing to the ground left and right.

Jones -- who at the time claimed he was just acting in self-defense and "did what I needed to do" -- was arrested and later hit with two misdemeanor assault charges over it all.

Officials tell us, though, the 38-year-old closed out the case this week.

Jones pleaded no contest to the two charges -- and was sentenced to 180 days in jail ... but 150 of those days are suspended, meaning Jones will only have to go behind bars for 30 total days if he keeps his nose clean.

We're told he's slated to report to jail on Nov. 29.

Jones was also sentenced to nine months of probation -- with a judge ordering him to follow a 9 p.m. curfew as well as abstain from drinking alcohol. Jones was also hit with a $100 fine.

Of course, this is not the first time Jones has been sentenced to jail recently ... you'll recall, back in 2019, he was ordered to spend 10 days behind bars for his role in a meltdown at a casino.