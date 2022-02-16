Matthew Stafford's Wife Furious With Hall Of Fame Talk ... 'He Isn't Done Playing!!!'

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, just went in on everyone who's giving their opinion on the quarterback's Hall of Fame status ... clapping back at the doubters and saying the signal-caller is nowhere near done yet.

Following the Rams star's big win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday -- the debate was on ... is Stafford a Hall of Famer or not?

Some said yes ... but the majority -- including future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman -- appeared to say no, and Kelly had big issues with that talk.

Stafford's wife took to Instagram late Tuesday evening to blast the discussion ... saying, "We shouldn't be talking about the HOF because he isn't done playing this game."

She added, though, if you don't currently think he belongs in the Hall -- she said he's going to prove you wrong in the upcoming seasons.

"So let's table this talk until he actually retires," she said. "Thank you."

Play video content TMZSports.com

For what it's worth, the talk of Stafford's potential Canton bust was brought up even before the win in the Big Game, with Torry Holt telling TMZ Sports he didn't believe Stafford was on his way to the Hall just yet.

Seems Kelly could truly care less -- saying in her post she's confident Matthew will change minds eventually.