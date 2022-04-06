WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Involved In Fatal Car Crash ... Cops Suspect DUI

WWE legend Tammy Sytch allegedly caused a car crash last month in which a 75-year-old man died ... and police suspect she was under the influence of booze at the time of the wreck.

The Ormond Beach Police Dept. spelled out the allegations against Sytch in a new traffic crash report, obtained by TMZ Sports, saying the accident happened at around 8:28 PM on March 25 on U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County.

According to the docs, Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes when she crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento that had been stopped at a stoplight.

Police in the docs say the front of the Kia then crashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon that had also been stopped at the stoplight.

Cops say two witnesses said Sytch had been "driving at a high rate of speed" before hitting the Kia.

In the docs, officers say the driver of the Kia was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from injuries suffered in the wreck. The officers say Sytch was also transported to the same hospital with unknown injuries.

In the docs, cops say the driver and the passengers in the Yukon complained of neck, back, side and head injuries -- but were not transported to the hospital.

Police say in the docs that they believed Sytch was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. They added that a blood sample was taken -- though the results of that test are still pending.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, a spokesperson for the Ormond Beach Police Dept. said they are actively investigating the crash -- and say toxicology results could ultimately lead to criminal charges against Sytch.

"OBPD has requested an expedited timeframe on the processing of these samples," the spokesperson said, "and the results will be made available as soon as the department receives them."

Sytch has been accused of drinking and driving before -- she's been arrested at least six times for DWI, including back in 2019 in New Jersey.

Sytch -- who was elected into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 -- was also arrested earlier this year for allegedly threatening to kill a man with scissors.