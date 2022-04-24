Tiffany Haddish Says She's Been Making Music, Hip Hop and Classical

Play video content TMZ.com

When it comes to making music, Tiffany Haddish is NOT new to the game ... so says Tiffany herself, who revealed she's been making music for a while now.

We caught up with the "Girls Trip" star at LAX and she told us all about her music and her plans for the future.

Tiffany says being a musical artist isn't a career change 'cause she's actually been dropping tunes for years. She says, she hopes to merge acting and music by putting her music in her movies and TV shows.

As far as the genre, she says she's tapping into Hip Hop and classical. She says, her dream collab would be Beyoncé ... and even said she'd hop on a track with her ex-BF/music artist/actor Common.