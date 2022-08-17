Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Still Together Despite Breakup Stories

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox haven't called it quits despite breakup reports, TMZ has learned ... in fact, he still refers to her as his wife.

Sources close to the couple tell us ... they're doing just fine -- no big issues. They obviously can't be together 24/7 -- both of them work and have kids, but we're told they're solid.

Megan's been posting pics online without MGK recently, with their last upload together back in June -- fans took his absence as a sign they're dunzo.

She also didn't show up to his hometown show in Cleveland over the weekend, and that fueled the breakup rumors.

We found this video from MGK's Cleveland concert where he said he talked to Megan before he got on stage, calling her his wife, which he's said before. The video was posted by a fan account who only has a few thousand views, so it didn't really circulate. If it did, it probably would have laid the breakup rumors to rest.

He went on and on about Megan. Earlier in the show he got so amped up he smashed a wine glass on his face, creating a bloody mess.