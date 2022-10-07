Antonio Brown Sued After Allegedly Selling Man Fake Richard Mille Watch For $160K

Antonio Brown is being dragged to court yet again ... this time, a man in Florida claims the wideout sold him a bogus Richard Mille watch for $160K, fully knowing it was a phony worth far less.

Ryan Kane filed a lawsuit against Brown over it all in Broward County earlier this week ... alleging the NFL star ripped him off on the sale back on July 27.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ Sports, Kane says Brown assured him the watch -- allegedly an RM 011 model -- was real ... and said it had a value "in excess of $400,000."

Kane says he bought it based on Brown's claims -- wiring the $160,000 to Brown's company -- but he learned a few weeks later the thing was a fake.

Kane says in the suit that he took it to a watch appraiser to have it authenticated and appraised for insurance purposes -- but claims the guy delivered him some bad news while he was there ... it was worth only a couple hundred bucks.

Kane says after he asked around, he learned that Brown had bought the fake watch -- and three others like it -- from a dealer in Dubai earlier this year for less than $500 apiece.

Kane is suing Brown for fraud and more ... seeking to get his money back plus interest.

Of course, this couldn't be further from the first time that Brown has been hauled into court ... over the last few years, a personal trainer, a chef and others have filed lawsuits against him.