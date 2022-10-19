Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Engagement-ish Ring, But Source Says it's Just a Gift
Megan Thee Stallion No, We're Not Engaged ... Just Celebratin' Our Anniversary!!!
10/19/2022 11:35 AM PT
The internet's going WILD with engagement speculation after seeing pics of Megan Thee Stallion at an elegant event with her boyfriend and wearing a giant diamond!!!
Chill. That's not the full story ... according to someone in her camp.
Sources connected to Megan tell TMZ ... Meg and her BF Pardi celebrated their 2nd anniversary Tuesday night at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square -- we're told Pardi picked the place because he's really tight with the owner, Don Pooh, and it's a go-to for the rapper.
They were in New York following Meg's SNL performance, and decided to stay in town to celebrate their milestone.
As for the event, we're told Pardi set the whole thing up himself as a surprise -- spending hours on the phone with the venue to make sure everything was just right.
She was given a great night ... dining privately on the roof, which was decorated with a bunch of candles and over 1,000 balloons. She was given a HUGE bunch of roses when she walked in, too.
Meg was seen leaving the dinner with a bunch of diamonds on her left ring finger -- y'know ... the engagement one. We're told it's actually FIVE diamond rings, but the bummer part for fans is that they were a gift ... from her stylist ... not Pardi.
Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 19, 2022 @theestallion
Meg even responded to the rumors ... saying, "Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged."
Congrats, Meg and Pardi!!!