Johnny Manziel's GF Says She Was Hacked After Account Posts Dom. Violence Claims

Johnny Manziel's girlfriend, Kenzie Werner, says the former Heisman Trophy winner did NOT abuse her ... claiming a post on her social media page Tuesday night that said otherwise was the result of hackers -- and nothing more.

The Instagram Story went up on Werner's IG at around midnight ... and it was extremely disturbing.

The post showed four pictures of Werner with various injuries on her face and her body. In one, she had bruises on her breast. In another, she had blood near her nose. The others showed markings around her eyes.

The caption on the post read, "this is from johnny manziel." It also featured a link to Manziel's Instagram page. The story remained up for a few minutes ... before it was taken down.

Werner, though, said in a new post on Wednesday afternoon she had nothing to do with it all ... writing, "was hacked last night. just got my account back. please disregard what was posted. it isn't as it seems."

A rep for Werner tells TMZ Sports ... the photos were not related to Manziel or their relationship at all. The rep was emphatic that the former Cleveland Browns quarterback has never abused her.

Manziel and Werner have been dating since at least early 2022 ... and have appeared to be a strong couple the entire time.

In fact, the two just recently took a vacation to Miami, where they joked about a bird taking a crap on the ex-NFL player's head while they were relaxing on a beach.

Play video content 3/22/23