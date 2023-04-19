Michael Jefferson Optimistic For Full Recovery After Crash, Hoping To Be Drafted

NFL prospect Michael Jefferson is optimistic he'll make a full recovery from the injuries he sustained in a fatal car crash earlier this month ... and everyone in the former college football star's camp is still holding out hope a team will pick him in next week's draft.

Brad Sohn, Jefferson's attorney, said in a statement Wednesday that while the ex-Louisiana wideout will need to "undergo a grueling rehabilitation" after he was badly hurt in the April 9 accident in Mobile County, AL ... Jefferson still thinks "he can have an outstanding NFL career."

"We believe that optimism is well-founded," Sohn said, "and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and great football player."

Sohn declined to say what injuries Jefferson suffered in the wreck ... though he added in his statement the 23-year-old is "in good spirits under the circumstances."

"Michael would not have made it this far without being a fighter," Sohn said.

We broke the story ... cops say an impaired driver, 55-year-old Charles Dunn, slammed head-on into Jefferson while the two were on a four-lane road on Easter night. Officials say when Jefferson spun out of the initial collision, another car barreled into him. Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene.

TOUCHDOWN RAGIN' CAJUNS!



Ben Wooldridge connects with Michael Jefferson on a 63-yard pass!



UL - 11

USM - 29

Q2 | 3:39