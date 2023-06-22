Quavo Packs Out Paris Street During Music and Merch Pop-Up

Play video content

Quavo's a one-man marketing MACHINE in Paris, where he's dropping a new clothing collection ... and appears ready to blow the lid off a new music project!!!

We got some pretty cool footage of Quavo Thursday completely shutting down the city's popular Rue Notre-Dame de Nazareth … and as you can see the superstar rapper drew hundreds of people out to see him in action.

With it being Paris Fashion Week and all, Quavo also introduced a new line of “Rocket Power” merch, so named in honor of his late nephew and collaborator Takeoff.

He’s been going hard with the hashtag “Rocket Power” on social … which furthers Takeoff’s legacy as well.

Quavo also occupied local boutique Le25Vintage and dropped a few new fiery tracks while joined by his brother YRN Lingo and crew.

You can hear the passion in his voice, and a full buffet of trap lyrics on the tracks.