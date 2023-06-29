Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kenny Smith Goes On Another Miami Beach Date With Aline Bernardes

Kenny 'The Jet' Smith Inside The PDA ... Another Beach Date With Aline Bernardes

6/29/2023 3:14 PM PT
Kenny "The Jet" Smith Gets Handsy In Miami With Model Aline Bernardes
SplashNews.com/Mega

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are gonna love this -- Kenny "The Jet" Smith has landed back on the beaches of Miami ... and he brought along the stunning Aline Bernardes for another relaxing day in the sun.

The "Inside The NBA" cohost and his lady first made waves back in May when they were spotted out in Florida together ... which, naturally, had his TV buddies cracking jokes left and right for the next few days.

Mega

Luckily for Smith, the NBA season is over ... so he can enjoy his free time with the model without worrying about the guys cracking jokes in front of a national audience.

Smith and Bernardes appear to be really into each other -- they were closer than ever as they rocked their swimsuits and went for a soak in the water on Thursday.

SplashNews.com

While their first trip to the beach was pretty chill, there was more PDA this time around -- Aline wrapped her arms around the NBA champ as they walked deeper into the ocean.

It looks like the return to the beach was entertaining for both ... they smiled from ear-to-ear throughout the day.

Kenny Smith Ditches Shirt For Beach Day With Bikini Beauty
Mega/Backgrid

Enjoy your summer, Kenny ... but you may wanna mute that "Inside The NBA" group text for a few days, just in case.

