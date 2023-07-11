DJ Envy Applauds Jamie Foxx For Staying Off Social Media During Recovery

Play video content TMZ.com

Jamie Foxx is back in the public eye nearly 3 months after his hospitalization, and DJ Envy thinks the Oscar winner played it smart by not feeding social media daily updates while he recovered.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with "The Breakfast Club" cohost Tuesday in NYC, and he applauded Jamie for not bending to public pressure to respond to fans ... who've been rabid for any and every detail of his illness and his healing process.

That impatience for health updates even included some of Jamie's famous friends and costars, like John Boyega -- only a very tight circle of family and friends has been in the know -- but Envy says Jamie's new wave of public appearances speaks louder than words!!!

As we reported back in April, Jamie suffered a medical emergency that forced him to halt all his projects. He's been at a rehab facility in Chicago since late April, but appeared to be in good spirits when he resurfaced this past weekend ... waving to fans from a boat, and even whooping his friends in a game of Top Golf!!!

Envy thinks social media can blur reality for fans sometimes and Jamie needed the time away to properly heal, and he'll speak about it when he's ready.