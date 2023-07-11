Moriah Mills Getting Interest From Basketball Players After Zion Williamson Drama

Play video content TMZSports.com

If things don't work out with Zion Williamson, Moriah Mills will have plenty of other options ... so says the XXX model herself, who tells TMZ Sports basketball players are hitting her up after going public about her alleged relationship with the Pelicans star.

MM has made headlines for some bombshell allegations recently ... claiming she was intimate with the former #1 overall pick while he's expecting a baby with another woman.

We spoke with Mills out in Beverly Hills on Monday ... and she says despite the backlash she's been getting from Zion's die-hard supporters, the hoops community has shown a lot of interest in the weeks following the scandal.

In fact, Mills says going viral with her allegations has resulted in a ton of inquiries for basketball-themed adult content ... as well as some DMs from other pros.

As for her public threats to release a sex tape with Zion, Moriah tells us she hasn't heard a peep from the star's legal team ... and she's confident he'd never actually follow through with a lawsuit.

Mills even says through the public ambush, the two are on "chill" terms ... but when we asked about her own alleged pregnancy, she played coy.