'Mayhem' Miller Arrested After Allegedly Choking Fan At LA Hotspot

Jason "Mayhem" Miller has found himself in trouble with the law yet again ... this time, TMZ Sports has learned the former MMA star was arrested for allegedly choking a fan at a hotspot in Los Angeles.

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports ... the incident happened on Aug. 29 at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood -- only a few months after Miller had been released from prison.

According to law enforcement, a fan had approached Miller to say hello, but a verbal confrontation somehow ensued. Things then allegedly turned violent -- with Miller being accused of putting the person in a chokehold.

We're told the altercation got so bad, security had to intervene and help the man break free from Miller.

Sheriffs were called to the scene, but Miller had already left by the time they arrived. An assault report was taken.

However, law enforcement says Miller showed up at the Sunset Marquis the next day ... and when someone called the cops after recognizing him at the venue, officers showed up and arrested him.

Miller was released from custody a short time after being booked. The case is still under investigation -- we're told detectives are still pouring over footage of the incident -- and charges are still pending.