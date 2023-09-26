Kim Zolciak Wants Divorce from Kroy Biermann Dismissed, Because They Still Have Sex

Kim Zolciak is firing back at Kroy Biermann, claiming his latest divorce petition is a sham and wants to get it tossed --- because they're still having a lot of sex!!!

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ ... the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum says she's been repeatedly banging her estranged hubby ever since he filed for divorce from her -- for the second time -- in late August. Kim says their latest fooling around session was just a few weeks ago on September 7.

Kim says Kroy's claim the marriage is "irretrievably broken" is bogus, because how can it be broken if they're still doin' the deed?

She also says the fact they are still living under the same roof is further proof the whole "irretrievably broken" thing is just plain wrong.

