Vikings Star Planning To Rile Up Travis Kelce With Taylor Swift Trash Talk
Vikings Star Byron Murphy I'mma Rile Up Travis Kelce This Week ... With Taylor Swift Trash Talk!!!
10/2/2023 2:24 PM PT
Vikings star Byron Murphy says he's got a plan to get inside Travis Kelce's head this week ... and it includes Taylor Swift trash talk!!
The Minnesota cornerback told ESPN he's going to use some Swift quips when Kelce and the Chiefs come into town on Sunday in order to rile up the K.C. star tight end.
"I'm going to say something to him to get him going," Murphy said on Monday.
The 25-year-old, though, was otherwise complimentary of the "Love Story" singer ... saying he actually hopes she's in attendance for the big game.
"We're locked in, but that would be something," he admitted. "I've been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool for sure."
But, if she does show, Murphy reiterated he's going to try to make things extremely difficult for her new beau on the field.
"We're going to try to get our hands on him in front of her," Murphy said.
It's not yet clear if Swift has plans to hit U.S. Bank Stadium to watch Kelce play ... although it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility, considering she traveled to Kansas City last week to catch his game before heading out to New Jersey on Sunday night to see him play against the Jets.
So far, Kelce's crushed it in front of his new rumored love interest -- the Chiefs are 2-0 and he's caught 13 balls in the two contests -- but it sure sounds like Murphy is going to do everything in his power to be the anti-hero in that story this weekend.