Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Mansion Victim of Fake Real Estate Listing

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann certainly have some serious money issues, but they're not listing their home for sale ... despite an apparent real estate listing that went live last week.

Folks noticed the Georgia estate -- which has been at the center of Kim and Kroy's ongoing divorce -- appeared on sites like Zillow and Trulia Wednesday for $3.2 million ... just a smidge above its estimated online value of about $2.9 mil.

Thing is ... our sources say Kim and Kroy never listed the home, so whoever posted the sale created a fake page to seemingly mess with the estranged couple.

Fake listing aside -- Kim and Kroy are still facing serious money problems -- and Kroy's been begging a judge to let him unload this property so that they can take care of mounting debts. He's repeatedly said there's still equity in the home, and that selling it would take care of a lot of their money problems -- and it'd also let them get their own spots.

However, a judge has not yet made a decision on whether or not to allow the sale ... more evidence the current listing isn't real.

Kim has appeared ambivalent about the sale of the home ... at times suggesting they were on the same page in selling it but also seemingly holding up the process in court.

As for the home itself -- its 7 bedrooms and 9 baths, not to mention the 9,500 sq. feet.

Play video content

Of course, it also features all the bells and whistles of Southern luxury -- the home has its own wine cellar, a pool, an indoor 2-person elevator, a 6-car garage ... plus, all the peace and comfort of being inside a ritzy gated community near a golf course and a lake.