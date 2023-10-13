Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Spending The Weekend Together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are clearly goin' strong ... we've learned the 2 will be spending the entire weekend together after both scored some massive wins this week.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Taylor and Travis will be together this upcoming weekend -- Travis and the Chiefs played Thursday night, so he's got time off.

It's unclear if they'll stay in Kansas City for their time together, or if they'll jet out of town ... but with Travis now off the clock until early next week and Taylor not taking the stage until November 9 in Argentina, the lovebirds can go just about anywhere they want.

As we reported, Taylor showed up once again at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night to cheer him on while sitting next to his mom, Donna Kelce -- who was donning a friendship bracelet, made popular at Taylor's concerts!

Don't forget, Taylor was in L.A. the night before for the world premiere of her 'Eras Tour' film, which is now officially in theaters -- hey, maybe Taylor and Travis will go catch the flick during their weekend getaway!