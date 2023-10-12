Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Game

Play video content Amazon Prime

Taylor Swift is officially in the building, ready to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in person for the third time in four weeks.

Swift just walked into Arrowhead Stadium, where Travis and company are set to take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Taylor walked through security with a giant smile on her face while wearing a red Chiefs jacket.

Taylor's had a wild 24 hours ... shutting down The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles Wednesday for the premiere of her "Eras Tour" movie.

Taylor posed for pics, chatted with fans and even spent some time with Beyoncé at the premiere. She hopped on a jet out of L.A. and arrived in Kansas City just a few hours ago for the big game.

As we reported, Travis' status was previously "questionable" for the game, as he was battling an ankle injury ... but he's officially gotten the green light.

Taylor previously attended Travis' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears, then followed the team to New Jersey to watch them play the Jets in Week 4. She skipped out last weekend when the team was in Minnesota.

While Taylor and Kelce have been relatively quiet on their relationship status, we've heard from sources the two had been hanging out for months before she attended his first game.