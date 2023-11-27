D.L. Hughley Calls T.I. & Tiny's Son's Behavior Insulting, Says King Is a Nepo Baby

Play video content TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley's advising T.I. and Tiny's son, King, to listen to a voice of reason, and understand why his meltdown during an Atlanta Falcons game is "embarrassing" to his parents.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with D.L. Monday at LAX, where he called King's outburst -- insisting he grew up half-poor -- absolutely "insulting" to Tip and Tiny's lifetime accomplishments.

The full video of Ti Son, King, speaking how he grew up in the hood and how he stood on business… Ti and his mom insists he grew up in a gated community and sucked his pacifier til 12 years old pic.twitter.com/CBl9KVjLwd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 27, 2023 @Akademiks

ICYMI, King ended up in his father's headlock inside their luxury suite at Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- the end result of King claiming he knew about the trap life from growing up at his grandmother's house, and even experienced roaches crawling on his face.

D.L. says King grew up a reality star via VH1's "The Family Hustle," and says any roaches he encountered were actually paid actors!!!

As a father himself, D.L. thinks King's words cut even deeper than they seemed in the video. He says all decent parents take pride in their kids being fed and clean, and D.L. says King's childhood passes that test with flying colors.

D.L. tells us his own kids wouldn't dream of spewing any such disrespect -- he says they're older and know better.

King was still fuming on social media -- a day after squaring off with his parents -- but D.L. is certain he'll eventually come around and see how silly this all is.