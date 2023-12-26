Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Got Kids Xmas Gifts, Despite Financial Woes

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann swept their differences under the Christmas tree ... coming together to shower their kids with gifts despite their financial hardships.

Sources close to the estranged couple tell TMZ ... they pulled together the dough they've made selling personal items online over the last few months ... ensuring the 4 kids they share together didn't go without Xmas presents this year.

We're told their brood will always be their priority ... and despite the heightened drama between them, they chose not to travel for the holidays and instead celebrated the big day together at their Georgia mansion.

We don't know exactly what gifts they bought, but it must've been a pretty decent haul ... cause K&K have been making some serious $$$ selling designer goods online.

Earlier this month, Kris gave the boot to Kroy's shoe collection, selling them alongside her footwear and handbags ... tempting potential buyers with big names from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Valentino & more.

Of course, they decided to sell, sell, sell due to their mounting lawsuits over unpaid credit card bills.

They've also put their Georgia mansion on sale ... though they recently slashed the $6 mil price by $500K out of desperation.