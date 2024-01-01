Cardi B Celebrates New Year With Offset, Denies Being Back Together

Cardi B and Offset started off the new year together ... but she says that doesn't necessarily mean they are together again.

The estranged couple rang in 2024 at a strip club in Miami, throwing money around and dancing ... and it's all on video.

Offset & cardi b celebrating the new year at the strip club pic.twitter.com/hLljUqgAje — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 1, 2024 @shannonsharpeee

But Cardi says the NYE hangout -- which was a group hang -- isn't a sign they've kissed and made up ... far from it.

In fact, Cardi has a message for folks thinking she's back with Offset ... "we not together.. we together when I say so not when you THINK so."

Thing is ... Cardi and Offset were both in Miami for work ... they each had NYE gigs at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach ... making this rendezvous pretty easy.

Play video content

Cardi and Offset spending time together amid their split and then her denying they're back together is quickly becoming a thing ... it happened during Christmas and once again after they were spotted in NYC.

Play video content TMZ.com

CB also said she's leaving toxic energy in 2023 ... and it's clear Offset doesn't fall in that category.

Play video content TMZ.com