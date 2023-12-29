Cardi B Goes Nuclear On Her Fans Over Offset Reunion, 'STFU!!!'

Play video content TMZ.com

Cardi B's at her breaking point with her Barti fanbase spewing opinions about her and Offset -- and didn't spare her vocal cords when she lashed out at them!!!

The latest Cardi meltdown happened Friday ... just days after Cardi and Offset appeared to have patched things up as they were spotted during a NYC outing without their children -- in addition to taking the kids on holiday extravaganzas all week.

Cardi insisted she and Offset had not gotten back together when she hosted an X chatroom ... mostly a one-sided shouting match.

Play video content

The "Bongos" rapper vowed to unfollow all of her top fans while including her most classic threat ... to delete her social media accounts!!!

Cardi recently liked a post that highlighted how she and Offset were still broken up, but apparently, it fell on deaf ears.