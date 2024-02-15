Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

New Video of Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting Shows Terror, People Shot

Kansas City Super Bowl Shooting New Video Shows Moment of Shooting, Injured Falling to Ground

2/15/2024 7:11 AM PT
UTTER CHAOS

New video shows the horrific shooting at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade ... and this footage graphically shows injured people falling to the ground and the crowd scattering.

The video is from a nearby apartment surveillance camera. You see the crowd milling around after the parade ended, and then suddenly a flurry of shots ring out.

2/14/24
SHOTS FIRED
TMZSports.com

As several people fall to the ground, presumably injured, you see where the gun was fired based on where the crowd disburses.

You also see cops rushing toward the area where the gunman appears to have fired.

FEET AWAY FROM THE ATTACK
CBS

As we reported, a man who was shot says his wife and daughter heard a woman tell a man in the crowd, "Don't do it. Not here. This is stupid," shortly before shots rang out.

Several parade-goers tackled a man carrying a gun shortly after the shooting. Police swooped in and took him into custody. At least 3 people have been detained in connection to the shooting.

Fans Flee During Shooting At Super Bowl Parade
Launch Gallery
Fans Fleeing The Shooting Launch Gallery
Getty

One person is dead and 22 others wounded, including at least 11 children between the ages of 6 and 15.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later