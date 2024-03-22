Kanye West Films Bianca Censori Laid Out in Giant Bed with Sexy Outfit

Kanye West is changing things up when it comes to showing off his wife Bianca Censori, ... instead of parading her around in public, he's got her laid out on their massive ass bed.

The rapper uploaded a short video Thursday of Bianca wearing a sheer milk-colored lace bodysuit with a pair of stiletto heels -- and as you can see ... she's very comfy as she maintains a frozen position with her leg bent, and her phone covering her face.

Play video content Instagram / @ye

It feels like part-art installation, part-portrait subject ... it's also a little weird, to be honest.

Bianca is simply lying back on a gigantic white bed -- which is extra wide, and fit for a freaking emperor -- while holding her phone in front of her face. Ye, meanwhile, is just standing over her and recording in silence ... with car noises outside and low breathing.

His IG post was a departure from his usual antics with Bianca. Not that Ye hasn't filmed her posing half nude indoors before – but lately the two have been on the move bringing their risque act to a city near you.

Play video content BACKGRID

At one point, the couple headed to a private business meeting that wasn't so private. Bianca put her assets in full view, rocking a tight nude tube top that pushed out her cleavage and neon nylon stockings that accentuated her butt.

Play video content TMZ Studios

As you know ... the two have taken their eye-popping display around the world and as far away as France and Italy. And, there doesn't seem to be any end in sight.