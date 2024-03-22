Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kanye West Films Bianca Censori Laid Out in Giant Bed with Sexy Outfit

Kanye West Films Bianca in Sexy 'Fit ... Laid Out on Emperor-Size Bed!!!

3/22/2024 6:00 AM PT
Getty Composite

Kanye West is changing things up when it comes to showing off his wife Bianca Censori, ... instead of parading her around in public, he's got her laid out on their massive ass bed.

The rapper uploaded a short video Thursday of Bianca wearing a sheer milk-colored lace bodysuit with a pair of stiletto heels -- and as you can see ... she's very comfy as she maintains a frozen position with her leg bent, and her phone covering her face.

Bedtime For Bianca
Instagram / @ye

It feels like part-art installation, part-portrait subject ... it's also a little weird, to be honest.

Bianca is simply lying back on a gigantic white bed -- which is extra wide, and fit for a freaking emperor -- while holding her phone in front of her face. Ye, meanwhile, is just standing over her and recording in silence ... with car noises outside and low breathing.

Kanye West And Bianca Censori Take Meetings In Beverly Hills Before Hitting The Grove
Launch Gallery
Business Attire Launch Gallery
Backgrid

His IG post was a departure from his usual antics with Bianca. Not that Ye hasn't filmed her posing half nude indoors before – but lately the two have been on the move bringing their risque act to a city near you.

GETTIN' GRUB AT THE GROVE
BACKGRID

Just this week ... Ye showed off Bianca's incredible bod all around Los Angeles, hitting The Grove, a tanning salon and an ice cream shop. Bianca sported various tight, revealing outfits while Ye, fully clothed, stayed right beside her, protectively holding her hand.

Bianca Censori Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bianca Censori Hot Shots Launch Gallery

At one point, the couple headed to a private business meeting that wasn't so private. Bianca put her assets in full view, rocking a tight nude tube top that pushed out her cleavage and neon nylon stockings that accentuated her butt.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

As you know ... the two have taken their eye-popping display around the world and as far away as France and Italy. And, there doesn't seem to be any end in sight.

Whether it's out in the street, or in the bedroom ... Bianca's on a pedestal!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later