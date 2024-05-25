Diddy's Walk of Fame Star Cannot Be Removed

Calls to remove Diddy's Hollywood Walk of Fame star are gaining traction amid his downfall -- but the team behind the honor has made no such move.

A Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokesperson tells TMZ ... they have not discussed it and the org is powerless to make the star disappear.

The Chamber says, while it has the authority to nominate star recipients, manufacture and install stars upon city approval and conduct the Walk of Fame installation ceremony, it lacks the authority to remove them.

So, even with 7 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and other misdeeds, along with a federal criminal investigation ... the star isn't going anywhere.

There have been calls in the past to yank the stars of other celebs, like Bill Cosby and Donald Trump. Trump's star was repeatedly vandalized, but never removed.

Play video content TMZ Studios