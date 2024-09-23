Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

PnB Rock Killer Sentenced In Los Angeles Court

PnB Rock Killer Sentenced To Hard Time For His Murder!!!

The man found guilty of murdering rapper PnB Rock learned his fate in court today ... and it will be a long time before he has any chance of getting out of prison.

Freddie Trone, who was convicted on one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of second-degree robbery, was in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday where a judge sentenced him to 31 years to life in prison.

Freddie Lee Trone mug shot

Another man, Tremont Jones, was found guilty of two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy and sentenced to 12 years behind bars. Trone was painted as the murder mastermind by prosecutors ... prosecutors said he sent his teenage son inside the Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant to rob PnB Rock and drove the getaway car after the deadly burglary.

The younger Trone was subsequently found to lack competency to stand trial and remains in juvenile custody/

PnB Rock was gunned down in September 2022 where his girlfriend watched in horror as he was robbed of $500k in jewelry as he bled out on the restaurant floor.

