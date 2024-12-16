Dolphins' Grant DuBose Gets Positive News After Scary Hit, But Remains Hospitalized

The Miami Dolphins gave out some good news on Monday morning on inured wide receiver Grant DuBose ... saying he has movement in all of his extremities -- although he still remains in the hospital.

Dubose was hurt in the third quarter of the Fins' Sunday morning tilt with the Texans ... when defensive back Calen Bullock drilled him in the head just as he was trying to haul in a pass from Tua Tagaovailoa.

DuBose laid motionless for several minutes ... and the scene was horrifying -- as trainers appeared to cut off his jersey before they strapped him to a backboard and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Thankfully, the Dolphins said the 23-year-old is showing signs of recovery ... "and initial tests have revealed positive results."

"He remains under the care of doctors for continued observation," the team added.

