Arielle Biermann Shares Emotional Clip, Walks Through Home For 'Last Christmas'

One Last Look at Georgia Home ...

Arielle Biermann is feeling the loss of her family home intensely ... recognizing this is the last Christmas in the house -- and sharing a clip showing the property.

The daughter of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann shared a video to TikTok on Christmas ... set to a sped-up version of "How Do I Say Goodbye?" by Dean Lewis.

The clip takes Arielle's followers all over the house ... showing off multiple impressive rooms as well as a mural of Mickey Mouse and Christmas decorations.

Arielle interacts with her siblings throughout the clip ... giving a big hug to the bed posts and other objects as a way of saying goodbye to the estate.

Biermann captioned the TikTok, "last christmas in my childhood home thank you god for the amazing memories w my family- goodbye <3."

As you know ... Kim and Kroy have faced a series of financial issues since filing for divorce last May -- with multiple creditors calling in debts they say the couple owes.

The bank foreclosed upon their Georgia home ... and, it was supposed to go up for auction earlier this month -- though it appears the house has been taken off the public market.

Of course, Kim and Kroy's financial problems are compounded by their own personal animosity toward one another ... with Kim recently blasting Kroy as controlling.

