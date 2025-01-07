NFL Teams Unveil Special Dishes For Playoffs, Huge Pretzels & Giant Tamales!

Lucky enough to grab an NFL playoff ticket this month? Better come to the stadium hungry ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned a few teams are offering up some new items for the games -- and they're HUGE!!

The Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans are putting out three new dishes -- in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment -- for their January games ... and each is probably going to take fans more than one fork to finish.

At Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce supporters can get their hands on "Touchdown Toast" -- a massive French toast feast that includes berry sauce and vanilla ice cream.

In Philly, Lincoln Financial Field workers added "Pretzel Jawn" to their menus ... a ginormous pretzel that comes with three sauces, including green mustard.

Finally, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texans backers will have the option to grub on a "Bigger In Texas Tamale" -- which has meat, chili sauce and salsa all over it.