Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NFL Teams Unveil Special Dishes For Playoffs, Huge Pretzels & Giant Tamales!

NFL Playoffs Teams Unveil Special Dishes Pretzels, Tamales & Toast!!!

NFL Teams Unveil Special Dishes For Playoffs, Huge Pretzels & Giant Tamales!
Getty/Aramark Sports + Entertainment Composite

Lucky enough to grab an NFL playoff ticket this month? Better come to the stadium hungry ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned a few teams are offering up some new items for the games -- and they're HUGE!!

NFL Teams Unveil Special Dishes For Playoffs, Huge Pretzels & Giant Tamales!
Aramark Sports + Entertainment

The Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans are putting out three new dishes -- in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment -- for their January games ... and each is probably going to take fans more than one fork to finish.

At Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce supporters can get their hands on "Touchdown Toast" -- a massive French toast feast that includes berry sauce and vanilla ice cream.

NFL Teams Unveil Special Dishes For Playoffs, Huge Pretzels & Giant Tamales!
Aramark Sports + Entertainment

In Philly, Lincoln Financial Field workers added "Pretzel Jawn" to their menus ... a ginormous pretzel that comes with three sauces, including green mustard.

NFL Teams Unveil Special Dishes For Playoffs, Huge Pretzels & Giant Tamales!
Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Finally, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texans backers will have the option to grub on a "Bigger In Texas Tamale" -- which has meat, chili sauce and salsa all over it.

Luigi Mangione-INLINE-HULU

The three dishes will run fans anywhere from $17.25 to $25 ... a small price to pay to keep tummies full during some of the biggest sporting events of the year.

related articles