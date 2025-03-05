Amber Rose Says She Beat Up Joseline Over Rebuffed Sexual Advances, Joseline Calls Cap

Amber Rose is claiming she had to get physical with Joseline Hernandez because she wouldn’t take no for answer when it came to a threesome.

The shocking revelation was made on the newest episode of "Club Shay Shay" … tea so hot, Shannon Sharpe was at the edge of his seat!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Amber tells Shannon the reason for the beef came when Joseline continued to push for a hook-up with Amber, even offering to let her hubby Balistic Beats watch from the sidelines. 👀

Play video content

We broke the video … Amber and Joseline threw blows on last year’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” in the presence of Ray J, Tiffany Pollard, O'Ryan and several others.

No looky-loo went down, however. The MAGA model says after she tried to let Joseline down gently, she was met with racial insults that caused her to eventually erupt.

Play video content TMZ.com

We caught up with Joseline over the weekend at her Cabaret Tour and she blew off the mere thought of Amber.

After the "Club Shay Shay" interview began to circulate online, Joseline called Amber’s claims pure lies and insinuated she’ll be hearing from her lawyer!!!