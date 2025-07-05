'Cobra Kai' Actor Martin Kove Likes Comments Seemingly Joking About Alleged Bite

Martin Kove likes a joke with teeth to it, it seems ... 'cause he liked a few his followers cracked in the comments section of his most recent post.

The "Karate Kid" star shared a post for the Fourth of July ... wishing everyone a happy holiday and thanking them for their "love and support."

Of course, Kove was recently accused by his "Cobra Kai" costar Alicia Hannah-Kim of biting her at a fan convention in Washington ... so his post could be a thank you to those people standing beside him.

A couple people in the comments dropped lines referencing the incident ... like "Stars, stripes, and, bites. Happy 4th!" and "Cobra Kai never dies! (But bite...)."

Kove liked both of the comments ... seemingly showing support for the jokes about the alleged assault. Snakes are obviously known for their biting too, so it's possible MK didn't mean anything by his likes on the platform -- but, it will certainly raise some eyebrows.

Play video content Puyallup Police Dept

We showed you the video ... where Alicia berated Kove after he allegedly bit her -- and, he's apologized for his behavior and said "I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behavior."